Birch Run man charged with 33 felonies for sexual assault

A Mid-Michigan man has been charged with more than two dozen felonies for sexual assault.

Keith Riselay, 35, of Birch Run, is charged with 33 felonies, including 10 counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree, 18 counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree and four counts of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree.

The charges range from rape to sexual touching.

Riselay remains in the Tuscola County Jail.

A probable cause hearing is set for Monday, July 17.

