Jazz in the Garden moves location for Wednesday - WNEM TV 5

Jazz in the Garden moves location for Wednesday

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

If you plan on heading to Wednesday night’s Jazz in the Garden, it’s still on, just in a different location.

The event has been moved to the Pit and Balcony Theatre because of the weather.

The Sauce Cats are performing, and the show starts at 7 p.m.

It is free to attend.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.