Teens accused of breaking into home, firing off 12 shots inside

Two teenagers have been arrested after allegedly taking off from Holy Cross Children’s Services, a child services center, breaking into a home, and firing off a dozen shots inside.

The teens, ages 13 and 15, were reported missing from the facility at 945 N. River Road at 5:45 a.m. on July 12.

At 10:59 a.m. Thomas Township Police were called to the area of McCliggott and Briarhill roads about the two, and one was carrying a long gun.

While officers checked the area, shots were heard inside a home in the 7700 block of Maple Street.

Officers report at least 12 shots were fired inside the home, allegedly to cause damage, before the pair were arrested.

Investigators nabbed the 13-year-old at the scene and the 15-year-old was taken into custody a short distance away in the woods.

Officers report that the two had broken into the home earlier in the day, and the guns they used belonged to the homeowner, who was away at the time.

Both teens are at the Saginaw County Juvenile Detention Facility while charges are being sought.

