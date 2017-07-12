Frankenmuth Aerial Park opens July 15

Are you ready for some high-flying fun?

The Frankenmuth Aerial Park is scheduled to reopen on Saturday, July 15.

The park, which was purchased from The Adventure Park of Frankenmuth earlier this year, will reopen for its fifth season of zip lining and climbing fun.

Spanning three forest acres, the park offers six “aerial trails” that are color-coded by skill level. The trails include zip lines and tree-to-tree challenge bridges that are suitable for seven-year-olds through active seniors.

Groups of six or more climbers can make advanced reservations to climb Tuesday-Thursday at reduced rates. Group reservations are allowed on weekends, but not at a reduced rate.

This season’s hours will be Tuesday – Thursday 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Friday – Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., Sunday 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., CLOSED Mondays.

The Aerial Park will remain open for the climbing season until November 1, when it will close for the winter.

