Kid Rock for Senate? - WNEM TV 5

Kid Rock for Senate?

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo

Kid Rock for U.S. Senate?

Apparently it's true, according to the artist's Twitter page.

Kid Rock also announced he will have a "major announcement" in the near future.

The website www.kidrockforsenate.com says the singer will run for office in 2018. You can buy shirts and hats in support of his campaign from the website.

Senator Debbie Stabenow is up for re-election in 2018. It appears Kid Rock is preparing to challenge Stabenow for her seat.

We'll continue to follow this story as it develops.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.