Kid Rock for Senate?

Kid Rock for U.S. Senate?

Apparently it's true, according to the artist's Twitter page.

I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… https://t.co/RRVgISDFeq The answer is an absolute YES. pic.twitter.com/uYCUg6mjW1 — Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 12, 2017

Kid Rock also announced he will have a "major announcement" in the near future.

The website www.kidrockforsenate.com says the singer will run for office in 2018. You can buy shirts and hats in support of his campaign from the website.

Senator Debbie Stabenow is up for re-election in 2018. It appears Kid Rock is preparing to challenge Stabenow for her seat.

We'll continue to follow this story as it develops.

