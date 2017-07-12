Good Samaritan saves toddler using CPR

What was supposed to be a fun evening at the beach for one local family on Tuesday quickly became horrific when a 2-year-old wandered off into the water.

Thankfully an unknown hero was in the right place at the right time. That hero wasted no time putting his CPR training to use to save the toddler.

The Wicker family's world was nearly turned upside down on Tuesday when 2-year-old Makeal nearly died during a family trip to Saginaw Township's Haithco Park.

"He drowned. He drowned out here and not just a drowning, my son was lifeless. I pulled his body out the water. My son's life was lost," said Kevin Wicker, dad.

Wicker, a father of two, is grateful to be holding his youngest son who he said would be dead if it wasn't for the park's lifeguard and a bystander who sprang into action and pulled the 2-year-old from the water.

That bystander was a certified nurse assistant and started performing CPR on Makeal.

Wicker said he and his sons were on the beach making sand castles and before he knew it little Makeal was out in the water.

TV5 was there on Wednesday when the Wicker family was reunited with Gabriel Mirelez, the man they call their hero.

Mirelez, who was at the beach with his three kids, said he just did what he was trained to do.

"I just seen the lifeguard running with his son towards his dad and I just seen him lifeless so I knew I had to help," Mirelez said.

It was the quick action of one father that made all the difference in the life of another.

"Just to feel his pulse again is undescribable. Now to see him like this compared to what he was yesterday is just hard to describe in words," Mirelez said.

Little Makeal is alive and well, but his dad knows the day could have been worse.

"Doctors thought he was going to have brain damage because he was down for quite some time. Didn't think that he would even be here today and at the hospital they were calling him the miracle baby. And for him to be out today is nothing short of a miracle," Wicker said.

