Strong storms remain in the mix overnight

The discomfort factor went up several notches around Mid-Michigan on Wednesday. Humidity levels surged behind a warm front that lifted through the region, and morning rain and clouds helped to lock the unpleasant moisture in place. Returning afternoon sunshine quickly ignited a new wave of scattered storms, with more likely overnight, possibly packing some severe weather.

FLOOD WATCH remains in effect until 11:00 AM Thursday for the following counties: GENESEE, LAPEER, SHIAWASSEE.

Tonight

Hit-or-miss storms will continue to flare up at times through the remainder of our Wednesday evening, giving a reason to keep an eye to the sky if you have any outdoor plans. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will remain in place outside of any storms, but that trend will not hold indefinitely.

As we approach midnight, we'll be keeping a very close eye on the west side of the state, as a developing complex of storms over Wisconsin begins to come inland. These storms will march their way across Mid-Michigan between roughly 1:00 AM and 4:00 AM, and will feature our best chance for severe weather. Damaging winds and hail will be possible, along with torrential downpours that could lead to pockets of flooding.

Storms or no storms, it will be a stifling night around the region. Temperatures will see little in the way of cooling as low bottom out within a couple degrees of 70, and dew points will sit at roughly the same levels. Even with a light breeze, natural heat relief will be nonexistent.

Keep an eye on the Interactive Radar to see if storms are headed toward your area!

Thursday

Following the overnight storms, improvement will be slow to take shape. Low pressure centered over Wisconsin will begin to make some sluggish progress to the east, keeping our skies on the cloudier side. Scattered thunderstorms will remain possible throughout the day, but the threat for severe weather will at least be off the table. Keep an umbrella on standby, and stay alert for possible slowdowns on the roads.

Highs will take a slightly more comfortable turn thanks to a northeasterly shift in the wind, topping out mostly in the middle and upper 70s. A few locations near I-69 may top 80 degrees.

A few scattered storms may linger into Thursday night along with the clouds, but they will become less numerous as the night goes on. Humidity levels will also begin to decline, bringing a more comfortable feeling back to the region.

Friday & the Weekend

In one last stubborn gasp, our slowly-departing storm system will fight to keep clouds more numerous in our skies on Friday. Showers and storms will at least be a thing of the past, with mostly cloudy skies very gradually transitioning over to more sunshine late in the day. Even so, we'll be treated to a beautiful day with low humidity and highs in the upper 70s.

It only gets better on Saturday! High pressure settles in across the Great Lakes, and we'll get a healthy dose of sunshine out of it. The pool, the beach, nature trails, all looking like great places to be with pleasant highs in the low 80s.

Scattered storms return to the fold on Sunday, along with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

