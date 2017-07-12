Police seek help identifying man - WNEM TV 5

Police seek help identifying man

(Source: Beaverton PD) (Source: Beaverton PD)
BEAVERTON, MI (WNEM) -

The Beaverton Police Department is seeking help identifying a man.

The department posted photos of the man on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

The man appears to have a white cast or ankle brace on his left ankle, police said.

He also had a white dog inside of a white Jeep Wrangler.

It is unclear why police are looking for him.

If you have any information on the individual contact police at 989-435-9111.

