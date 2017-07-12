Residents fear potential rain could cause more flooding

They already faced some of the worst of recent flooding, but now the potential for more storms has some locals on edge.

"I mean, it's an act of nature. There's not really anything you can do," said Ashley Demitchell, resident.

For people living at the Brentwood Estate Mobile Home Park, in Bay County's Bangor Township, things have finally returned to normal.

Just a few weeks ago their home was under water, forcing people to stay indoors or venture out onto the lake that was once the road.

"It was a mess. You couldn't get out, couldn't get in," said Robert Griffin, resident.

Now another threat looms overhead. A flood watch was issued for Bay County Wednesday night. It has some residents bracing for what could be round two.

"Oh maybe we'll get some shopping done ahead of time this time so we can be a little prepared," Griffin said.

Griffin said he was stuck inside for two day during the last flood. Now he is making sure he has the supplies he needs if that happens again.

Other residents said they're used to it given the location of the park. It's not the first time they have had flooding like this.

"I think a lot of it has to do with the county. It comes down right like this, right into it actually like a funnel," said Bob Ehmcke, resident.

Demitchell said the managers have tried to reduce the flooding, but with rain like they've had it's hard to prepare for everything.

"Last year a company came out to get the tree roots out of the drains and they did that. And if it's a normal rain it goes down fine. But if everywhere is flooding, you know," Demitchell said.

