A few more showers and storms later today

Severe storms certainly took their time getting here, but despite arriving in the dead of the night, they're still providing plenty of noise around Mid-Michigan early this morning.

Today & Tonight

While it's been a stormy start to the morning, we've already seen our highest coverage of thunderstorm activity for the day during the morning commute.

Activity is starting to fade and by lunchtime, and beyond an isolated shower, we should be mostly dry, although mostly cloudy.

Temperatures will be a big split from north to south today, ranging from the upper 60s in our northern areas, to the low 80s in areas off to the south. The humidity will be sticking around for today, but should gradually start falling late tonight. If we see any sun, it will be a very sticky afternoon.

Despite the highest coverage occurring this morning, a few showers and storms will redevelop this afternoon. The coverage of storms this afternoon should be pretty hit and miss, so canceling your plans likely won't be necessary.

While the odds are in our favor that we'll avoid severe storms, it's worth noting that the Storm Prediction Center has placed eastern sections of the Thumb in a Marginal Risk (5%) for severe weather later this afternoon. If severe storms do develop, the main hazard would be damaging wind gusts.

That second round of activity should fade into the late evening and overnight period with only an isolated shower possible through the overnight. Lows will dip into the 60s and we shouldn't be as muggy as the last few nights.

