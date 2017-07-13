Evening storms pave the way for gradual change

Severe storms provided plenty of noise around Mid-Michigan early this morning. Storms also provided plenty of rain and even caused flooding on I-475 in Mount Morris township. While most are dry this evening, some scattered thunderstorms are dotting the map with quick heavy downpours and some rumbles of thunder.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms will continue to be a potential hazard for our Thursday evening. No severe weather is expected, but some of the storms are producing heavy downpours and gusty winds. If you are attending any outdoor events, or simply want to get out for a bit this evening, keep a close eye on the sky and our Interactive Radar!

The tropical levels of humidity that remained in place on Thursday will finally begin to ease up later tonight as low pressure finally begins to move east of the region. Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight, and while an isolated shower can't be entirely ruled out, dry conditions should prevail. Lows will take a cooler turn to the low 60s as humidity levels drop.

Friday & The Weekend

While a little cooler and not quite as sunny as we end the work week we will also put an end to the stormy weather...at least for a little while.

Friday will start on the cloudy side with maybe a few isolated spot of sprinkles. By the time we enter the afternoon we will be dry, but clouds will hold tight through the evening hours. Highs will also be cooler tomorrow with highs only reaching the upper 70s. Thankfully it will also be much less humid tomorrow!

Saturday will be the winning day of the weekend. We will finally break out into some sunshine with mostly clear skies and seasonable temps in the lower 80s! This will be the day to be outside soaking up the nice weather.

Our wonderful weekend weather takes a turn on Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms roll into the picture overnight Saturday into Sunday. Highs will fall back into the upper 70s.

