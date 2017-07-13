Stormy start to Thursday

Severe storms certainly took their time getting here, but despite arriving in the dead of the night, they're still providing plenty of noise around Mid-Michigan early this morning.

Today & Tonight

While it's a stormy start to the morning, we're actually seeing our highest coverage of thunderstorm activity for the day during the morning commute. Storms this morning will be tremendous rain producers with frequent lightning, along with the possibility of gusty winds and hail.

Activity should slowly fade as we head toward lunchtime, and beyond an isolated shower, we should be mostly dry, although mostly cloudy.

Temperatures will be a big split from north to south today, ranging from the upper 60s in our northern areas, to the low 80s in areas off to the south. The humidity will be sticking around for today, but should gradually start falling late tonight.

Despite the highest coverage occurring this morning, a few showers and storms will redevelop this afternoon. We're not expecting anything that occurs this afternoon and evening to be severe and it should remain widely scattered.

That second round of activity should fade into the late evening and overnight period with only an isolated shower possible through the overnight. Lows will dip into the 60s and we shouldn't be as muggy as the last few nights.

