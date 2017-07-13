BREAKING: Flash flooding reported on I-475 in Genesee County

Torrential downpours from severe thunderstorms are causing pockets of flooding on a Genesee County interstate.

The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Western Lapeer County in southeastern Michigan and Genesee County in southeastern Michigan.

At 5:35 a.m., Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area where 1 to 3 inches of rain have already fallen.

Flash flooding has been reported along I-475, south of Saginaw Street in Mt. Morris Township. Genesee County Central Dispatch said the center lane is reported to be impassable.

Southbound lanes of I-475 just north of the Davison/Hamilton exit are also reportedly flooded, according to dispatch.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Flint, Lapeer, Flushing, Grand Blanc, Davison, Clio, Columbiaville, Burton, Swartz Creek, Hadley, Mount Morris, Goodrich, Montrose, Otisville, Metamora, Lennon, Otter Lake, Beecher, Genesee and Atlas.

Additional rainfall amounts up to an inch are possible in the warned area.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Mid-Michigan is still recovering from heavy flooding late last month, but now the potential for more storms has some locals on edge.

Keep an eye on the Interactive Radar to see if storms are headed toward your area!

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.