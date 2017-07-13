Hundreds without power in Mid-Michigan - WNEM TV 5

Hundreds without power in Mid-Michigan

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
(Source: WNEM) (Source: WNEM)
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) -

Severe thunderstorms are causing plenty of noise as they roll through Mid-Michigan. 

Consumers Energy is reporting more than 1,000 customers without power Thursday morning. 

  • Roscommon County – 261
  • Ogemaw County - 91
  • Clare County – 121
  • Arenac County – 205
  • Shiawassee County – 137
  • Genesee County – 245

Outages in the Arenac County are are reportedly caused by lightning, according to Consumers. 

All outages have crews assigned and most restoration times are set between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

For more details, check out the outage map here

DTE is also reporting 99 customers without power in the Tuscola County area due to wind damage. An estimated restoration time has not been set. 

To see their outage map, click here

