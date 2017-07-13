Hundreds without power in Mid-Michigan

Severe thunderstorms are causing plenty of noise as they roll through Mid-Michigan.

Consumers Energy is reporting more than 1,000 customers without power Thursday morning.

Roscommon County – 261

Ogemaw County - 91

Clare County – 121

Arenac County – 205

Shiawassee County – 137

Genesee County – 245

Outages in the Arenac County are are reportedly caused by lightning, according to Consumers.

All outages have crews assigned and most restoration times are set between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

For more details, check out the outage map here.

DTE is also reporting 99 customers without power in the Tuscola County area due to wind damage. An estimated restoration time has not been set.

To see their outage map, click here.

