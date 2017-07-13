Humane society rescues 11 puppies from hole during heavy rain

Michigan Humane Society workers have rescued 11 puppies behind a Detroit home.

The rescue happened Wednesday as the city was hit by heavy rain, thunder and lightning.

Workers Chris Ouwerkerk and Pam Dybowski said they feared the puppies might drown if water filled the hole where they were hiding from the weather.

The agency posted a 33-minute video of the rescue effort that shows Ouwerkerk reaching into the hole and struggling to grab the yelping mud-caked pups and to pull them out one by one.

"We just didn't want to take them without mom, but with all the rain that is coming today, as you could tell it was already wet and muddy down there and those guys are wet and muddy. So, we didn't want to leave them, because if it floods down there, then, if they didn't make it out, they wouldn't survive. And if they didn't make it out, they didn't have a home and mom can protect them only so much and there are other stray dogs in the area,” Ouwerkerk said.

The humane society said the mother and all her puppies have been taken to the shelter. It's not clear when they'll be ready for adoption.

Watch the 33-minute video here.

