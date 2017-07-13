Mid-Michigan counties named among top in nation for opioid prescriptions

A study reveals shocking new statistics about opioid use in Mid-Michigan.

The study showed opioid prescriptions increased in 21 of 81 Michigan counties over five-year period, with the biggest increase in Roscommon County.

According to the Detroit News, enough hydrocodone pills were dispensed to provide 443 pills to every man, woman, and child in the county, placing it in the top once percent of counties nationwide for most opioids prescribed.

Among the other top counties for opioid prescriptions include Iosco, Cheboygan, Wexford, and Ogemaw.

