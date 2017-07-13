Watch Live: Meeting on Mighty Mac bridge closure for Labor Day w - WNEM TV 5

Watch Live: Meeting on Mighty Mac bridge closure for Labor Day walk

Posted: Updated:
Source: MDOT Source: MDOT
STRAITS OF MACKINAC (WNEM) -

Big changes could be coming to a major Labor Day event in Michigan. 

The Mackinac Bridge Authority will meet Thursday to discuss a recent decision to ban all vehicle traffic during 2017 Annual Bridge Walk on Labor Day.

The annual walk across the nearly 5-mile-long bridge is a tradition dating to 1958 and draws tens of thousands of participants. Usually, two lanes are reserved for walkers and two for vehicles.

Typically, two lanes are reserved for walkers and two for vehicles, but because of security concerns, the only vehicles allowed this year will be those transporting walkers from one side to another.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. To watch it live, click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.