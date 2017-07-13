Turkey known for strutting amid busy traffic gets memorial

A wild turkey that for months made a busy Michigan intersection its home is being memorialized after being struck by a vehicle.

The Humane Society of Huron Valley says the turkey known as Whittaker was accidentally hit on July 3 and was euthanized due to severe injuries. The bird's cremated remains are being buried Thursday near the intersection in Ypsilanti Township where he approached cars -- and often pecked at them.

The Ann Arbor News reports Whittaker gained notoriety for strutting in the streets and stopping traffic in the community about 30 miles southwest of Detroit. The newspaper says he avoided capture and relocation attempts.

The Detroit News reports money was raised for an engraved brick as a permanent memorial. The turkey also is being remembered on Facebook.

