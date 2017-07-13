Police: Speeding teen trying to make curfew hurt after rolling car

Authorities say a Michigan teen was speeding to get home for curfew when she rolled her car and became pinned.

It happened about 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, July 13 on Gardner Line Road near Duquette Road in Speaker Township.

Investigators said a family member called 911 to report a 17-year-old female had rolled her vehicle and was trapped underneath.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found the Melvin teen inside the 2002 Ford Focus with her arm completely pinned under the roof.

Firefighters had to lift the vehicle to free the girl.

She was taken to McLaren Port Huron for treatment of her injuries.

Investigators said the teen was driving her too fast for road conditions to get home for curfew. The car drove onto the right shoulder and the teen overcorrected, causing the car to swerve violently left and then right again.

The car drove into a north ditch and rolled.

The teen wasn’t wearing her seat belt, police said.

