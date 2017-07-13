WATCH: Thirsty bear takes a drink from hummingbird feeder

Apparently the bear just wanted a drink!

Check out the video sent to us by Ron Ross from Gladwin County.

Ron, a retired Army Captain, tells us the bear visited him last Thursday at his home about a mile-and-a-half north of Skeels.

It meandered around his yard until it spotted the hummingbird feeder.

After getting a drink, Ron and his dog shooed it away.

Ron told TV5 he’s been in the area for years and this is the third bear he’s seen in that time.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.