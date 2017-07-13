Jerry Seinfeld bringing his act to Mid-Michigan

Jerry Seinfeld is bringing his signature stand-up routine to Mid-Michigan.

You can catch the comedian on-stage at the Heritage Theatre at the Dow Event Center in Saginaw on Friday, November 10 starting at 7 p.m.

Seinfeld is known for his ability to make a joke out of the little things in life.

You can get tickets starting July 21 at 10 a.m.

