Motorcycle driver killed after hitting deer, crashing

A motorcycle rider has died after hitting a deer in Midland County.

It happened on West Kent Road near South Magrudder Road in Midland County’s Jasper Township.

The sheriff’s department reports that 57-year-old Howard Zimmerman, from Saint Louis, was driving his motorcycle when he hit a deer, lost control and crashed.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies report he was wearing a helmet and said there is no evidence to suggest that alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.

