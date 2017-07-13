Free Community Celebration in downtown Saginaw

Who said there’s no such thing as a free lunch?

Isabella Bank is hosting a Saginaw Community Celebration on July 13 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Head to the corner of Genesee and Franklin in downtown for a picnic lunch and refreshments.

There will also be people on hand to answer your banking questions.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.