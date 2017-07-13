Michigan man recovering from Brown Recluse Spider bite

Dan Riippa from Battle Creek doesn’t seem too flustered when he shared what he discovered while playing a game of golf with his pastor.

“I was getting ready to tee off, (he) looked down and says, ‘hey, did someone bite you?’ And that is when I first realized there was a red mark on the back of on my calf.”

The sales engineer says he didn’t remember being bit, and he never imagined the bite was from a rare and poisonous Brown Recluse Spider.

“I started feeling flu-like symptoms. I had some fever, I had body aches and just felt miserable.”

As the flesh-eating venom spread, he started feeling a sharp pain so he and his wife rushed to the hospital where a doctor confirmed the speculation and admitted him to the hospital where he spent five days.

“As we got into the E.R. Saturday morning, the E.R. doctor said I believe that is Brown Recluse because I’ve already seen two others this month from the Battle Creek area.”

Within hours the spot grew to the size of a fist, and as the redness and swelling around it radiated pain up and down his leg, he said it all came back to him.

“I had been out trimming bushes the day before. I had hauled some brush out to the road that Thursday, the day it was noticed. But I had always worn tall muck boots and jeans and thought I was well protected. Looking back I believe it occurred when I put the muck boots back on, on Thursday. I felt a little scratch but didn’t think much of it.”

Three weeks removed, the wound is healing. He credits physicians and his unwavering faith for his recovery.

