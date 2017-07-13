Man reports intruders in child's room, later arrested for false - WNEM TV 5

Man reports intruders in child's room, later arrested for false report

TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A man called officials, reporting that a man and woman were in his infant daughter’s room, now he’s in custody for making a false report.

It started at 7:38 a.m. on July 13.

Tuscola County Deputies were called to a home on Van Cleve/Hart Road in Tuscola Township after a 22-year-old man said he chased a man and woman from his child’s room, and out into some nearby woods.

Several departments began investigating, including the Michigan State Police K-9.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the caller was arrested for making a false report. His motive is unclear, and deputies are still investigating.

