The Right Turn Derecho

A Mid-Michigan funeral home has been shutdown after investigators found deplorable conditions, including maggots and 15 unrefrigerated bodies.More >
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >
Two Florida boys ages 11 and 12 have been arrested on charges they raped an 11-year-old girl.More >
Lyme, West nile, Zika, the list of insect-borne illnesses to worry about seems to get longer, and scarier, every year.More >
A Florida state attorney, who is a Saginaw native, who was pulled over in a traffic stop said she intends to use the incident as a teachable moment for police.More >
Authorities have found human remains in their search for four missing young Pennsylvania men and have identified one victim, a district attorney said in a middle-of-the night briefing.More >
An Illinois teen is accused of killing her mother, and then trying to burn house down to cover up the crime.More >
Verizon confirmed on Wednesday the personal data of 6 million customers has leaked online.More >
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter collapsed Thursday while at a Habitat for Humanity build site in Canada. In a statement on Twitter, Habitat for Humanity said that Carter was “dehydrated” after working out in the sun.More >
Some insane cell phone video of a tornado touching down in eastern Iowa this Tuesday.More >
