Local movie theaters add beer, wine to menu

Owners of local movie theaters are serving up tall cold ones by adding alcohol to their list of concessions.

It's part of a growing trend of theaters hoping you'll say bottoms up to help their bottom line.

"We're looking to provide the customers with what they want," said Adrienne Gaunt, manager at Quality 10 GDX in Kochville Township.

The cinema on Tittabawassee Road is now offering beer and wine to moviegoers. Customers with valid IDs can purchase up to three drinks per visit during specific showtimes.

"Beer and wine has been a part of theaters for a long time now. Especially in the metro Detroit area. So we're just trying to provide customers with what they want," Gaunt said.

The Quality 10 GDX isn't the only local theater looking to cash in on alcohol sales. This week Bangor Township cleared the way for Bay City 10 GDX to apply for a liquor license.

Emagine Theater in Birch Run has been selling alcohol for years.

Gaunt said she has heard mixed reaction from customers. She said alcohol is not allowed inside G or PG rated movies before 8 p.m. She also said beer and wine sales are here to stay.

"I think people that are hesitant about it need to realize that we're not the first theater to sell the beer and the wine. It's been around for many, many years. It works for other theaters and it's going to work for us," Gaunt said.

Quality 10 GDX also plans to add mozzarella sticks and chicken fingers to its menu soon.

