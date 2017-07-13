Farwell man arrested for assault - WNEM TV 5

Farwell man arrested for assault

Posted: Updated:
Bradley Ahac-Bauer Bradley Ahac-Bauer
CLARE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A 25-year-old Farwell man was arrested for assault.

Bradley Ahac-Bauer was arrested on Wednesday after an incident on the 5000 block of S. Clare Avenue in Clare County.

A witness told the deputies Ahac-Bauer fired a gun at another male and then hit the victim in the head with the shotgun, the Clare County Sheriff's Office said.

Ahac-Bauer was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and reckless use of a firearm.

His bond was set at $40,000 and remains lodged in the Clare County Jail.

