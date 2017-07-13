Historic flooding creates sinkhole in family's driveway

It has been weeks since flood waters devastated parts of Mid-Michigan, but it has still left plenty of lasting damage in its wake.

"My boyfriend and I came out to go to the store, came to the end of the driveway and there was this huge sinkhole," said Shelbi Maxie, resident.

That was three weeks ago after the heavy rain flooded Midland County.

The giant pit blocks her way to and from her home.

"It just keeps growing and I have a feeling it's just a matter of time before the whole end of the driveway is gone," Maxie said.

She said she is forced to park on the road at the end of her long driveway and walk to her home. As annoying as that is for her, it's life changing for her grandmother who needs a wheelchair or walker to get around.

"I go to bed, I cry, I pray. I do all kinds of things," said Mae Konesko, Maxie's grandmother.

The pit makes it nearly impossible to get Konesko out of the house and to doctor's appointments or anywhere for that matter. That's not even the worst of their problems.

"We can't get anyone in to do her lawn, can't get propane. My grandma had to go to the ER in June and the EMS had to walk all the way up to her house to get her," Maxie said.

Maxie said she called the county road commission for help, but they said it's not their problem to fix. She also reached out to the county clerk, but no one has come out to even take a look at the pit.

"There was a local company who said they could fill it with gravel, but with the culvert busted open it'll just sink again if we get any more rain," Maxie said.

She said she doesn't know what to do next.

"The only thing I can think is going out and buying some wood and building a bridge at this point because I just don't know," Maxie said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.