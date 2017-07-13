Students put on fundraiser to help Bay County's homeless

Locals gathered around a big screen Thursday night, but it wasn't just for entertainment.

The movie night had a mission.

"It's awesome. I mean, it's really cool to be in Engle Stadium. There's a lot of history here," said Spencer Moulthrop, student.

A giant blowup screen was set up on the football field at Bay City Central High School. It was for an event aimed at helping the homeless in the community.

It is the reason school rivalries were set aside for just one night.

"I think there's no rivalries at this event tonight and I'm glad that all the schools are coming together," said Kalysta Sylvester, student.

Sylvester is part of a group of students, all from different Bay County high schools, who came up with the idea for Movies in the Park. The money raised is going right back into the community to some of the places that need it most.

"It's going to be $5 admission to benefit the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission and the Bay Arts Counsel," Moulthrop said.

Sylvester said choosing the organizations to fund was the easy part. Especially when it comes to issues of homelessness in Bay County.

"I think a lot of kids our age, myself included, didn't know there were people like that in our neighborhood. And I think we should help because we're able to," Sylvester said.

