Turkey known for strutting amid busy traffic gets memorial

A wild turkey that for months made a busy Michigan intersection its home has been memorialized after being struck by a vehicle.

The Detroit Free Press reports that several dozen people attended a ceremony Thursday evening in Ypsilanti Township that ended with the bird's cremated remains being buried near the site where it was hit.

The Humane Society of Huron Valley says the turkey known as Whittaker was accidentally hit on July 3 and had to be euthanized.

The Ann Arbor News reports Whittaker gained notoriety for strutting in the street and stopping traffic in the community about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southwest of Detroit. The newspaper says he avoided capture and relocation attempts.

The Detroit News reports money was raised for an engraved brick as a permanent memorial.

