UPDATE: I-69 ramp reopens after serious crash - WNEM TV 5

UPDATE: I-69 ramp reopens after serious crash

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
I-69 at I-75 (Source: MDOT) I-69 at I-75 (Source: MDOT)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A serious crash closed down the I-69 ramp in Genesee County.

The ramp from westbound I-69 onto southbound I-75 was closed just after 2:30 a.m. Friday. The area reopened shortly after 5:30 a.m., according to Genesee County Central Dispatch. 

Officials said the crash involved one vehicle, but it's unclear how many patients were taken to the hospital. 

Stay with TV5 as we continue to gather more information. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.