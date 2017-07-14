UPDATE: I-69 ramp reopens after serious crash

A serious crash closed down the I-69 ramp in Genesee County.

The ramp from westbound I-69 onto southbound I-75 was closed just after 2:30 a.m. Friday. The area reopened shortly after 5:30 a.m., according to Genesee County Central Dispatch.

Officials said the crash involved one vehicle, but it's unclear how many patients were taken to the hospital.

