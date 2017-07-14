An A+ start to the weekend

A pretty decent way to end the work week. We may not be seeing too much sunshine, but at least it is dry and far less humid! While rain today has been minimal there are a few spotty showers dotting the map. Even with a few sprinkles your Friday evening plans should be A OK and the weekend doesn't look half bad either!

Overnight

Partly cloudy skies will take the reigns overnight as high pressure settles in across the state. Showers will finally be a thing of the past, and it will be an open-window kind of night!

The only thing to keep an eye out for will be some isolated fog that may develop in the cooling air. Lows will fall to the upper 50s, with a NW wind at 5-10 mph.

Saturday & Sunday

If your plans are flexible, Saturday is definitely the pick of the weekend. Beyond a few lingering clouds during the morning hours, we'll have the company of mostly sunny skies for most of the day.

With plenty of sun and a drier air mass thanks to high pressure, we'll have no trouble warming up from our cooler morning in the 50s. We'll be in the middle 70s by lunchtime with lower 80s expected for highs during the afternoon. The humidity should remain on the pleasant side as well.

Clouds will begin increasing late Saturday night ahead of our next chance of rain, but we should remain dry until at least the overnight/ early morning hours of Sunday.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms will then be possible throughout the day on Sunday as a cold front passes through the region. It shouldn't be raining all day in your location on Sunday, so don't worry about canceling any of your outdoor plans just yet.

While widespread severe weather is not expected, parts of Mid-Michigan are in a Marginal Risk (5%) for severe thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday. The main threats with any strong storms would be damaging wind gusts and hail. We still have a few days to go, so we'll keep our eyes on this. Check back this weekend for updates.

With the increased cloud cover on Sunday, we should be a bit cooler than Saturday with highs expected to be in the 70s.

