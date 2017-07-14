Humidity relief arrives in Mid-Michigan to end the week

After a pretty active morning yesterday things were noticeably more quiet during the afternoon, but with plenty of lingering humidity after the morning rains, some afternoon downpours still made their presence known.

While rain chances today aren't zero, we won't see quite the soaking that many of us saw yesterday morning and afternoon.

Today & Tonight

As far as this morning goes, we're off to a much drier start. Beyond some patchy fog and mist, we'll be making the morning commute dry today. We'll take it for a Friday morning!

Temperatures are running around 5-10 degrees cooler across Mid-Michigan this morning compared to this time yesterday, so we're already feeling better. Mugginess is still holding on in a few areas, but dew points should continue falling through the morning hours and we'll definitely feel a lot better as the day goes on.

Expect highs today to be in the middle 70s for most with northwest winds around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Skies will be mostly cloudy through the day, with a few isolated showers possible. These showers are not expected to be overly heavy and most of us will be staying dry through the entire day. There is certainly no need to cancel any plans tonight around these shower chances.

Showers quickly end late this evening and clouds will begin clearing out of the area during the overnight. With clearing skies, lows should have no trouble falling into the upper 50s, allowing for a great night of sleeping.

Saturday & Sunday

If your plans are flexible, Saturday is definitely the pick of the weekend. Beyond a few lingering clouds during the morning hours, we'll have the company of mostly sunny skies.

With plenty of sun and a drier air mass, we'll have no trouble warming up from our cooler morning in the 50s. We'll be in the middle 70s by lunchtime with lower 80s expected for highs during the afternoon. The humidity should remain on the pleasant side as well.

Clouds begin increasing late Saturday night ahead of our next chance of rain, but we should remain dry until at least the early morning hours of Sunday.

Scattered thunderstorms will then be possible throughout the day on Sunday as a cold front passes through the region. It shouldn't be raining all day in your location on Sunday, so don't worry about canceling any of your plans just yet.

While widespread severe weather is not expected, parts of Mid-Michigan are in a Marginal Risk (5%) for severe thunderstorms Sunday. The main threats with any strong storms would be damaging wind gusts and hail. We still have a few days to go, so we'll keep our eyes on this. Check back this weekend for updates.

With the increased cloud cover on Sunday, we should be a bit cooler than Saturday with highs expected to be in the 70s.

