Friends raise money for two Michigan men hurt in Oregon crash

Frank Vitous and Branden Groulx were driving to Oregon for a roofing job when a sudden major car accident derailed their plans. The pickup they were driving rolled in the crash, hurting the Goodrich and Davison natives.

Groulx's two dogs were in the pickup, but came through the crash without a scratch, friends said.

Both men want to return to Michigan, but can't use planes, trains or buses without hefty fees because of the dogs.

Friends have started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for a rental car for the trip home. So far, the page has raised over $300.

