WATCH: Mom gives Bible to daughter's killer in court

A convicted murderer plans to keep a Bible given to him by the mother of the woman he killed.

A jury in May convicted Daniel Clay of first-degree murder in the beating death of 22-year-old Chelsea Bruck.

Bruck disappeared after attending the party with hundreds of people in Monroe County's Frenchtown Township. Her body was found six months later.

Bruck was dressed as the comic villain Poison Ivy at the party. DNA on her costume led investigators to Clay in 2016.

In an incredible moment in court on Thursday, July 13, Bruck’s mother openly forgave Daniel Clay, who a judge called a liar, a rapist and a killer.

Our CNN affiliates at WXYZ report Bruck's mother said she has chosen to forgive Clay, but she will not forget.

She also gave him a Bible, which Clay said he will keep.

Clay had contended the death was accidental and occurred during aggressive sex in his car.

On Thursday, Clay told Bruck's mother, Leanndra, that he was "sorry for everything."

