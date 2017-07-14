Shots fired at Michigan home with 8 kids inside - WNEM TV 5

Shots fired at Michigan home with 8 kids inside

Source: CNN
CNN -

More than two dozen shots were fired at a Detroit home filled with children Wednesday night.

Investigators said eight children were inside the home being babysat by their grandmother when two cars rolled up and the suspects began firing.

An estimated 28 casings were found on the property.

Police said it's unbelievable that no one was shot.

The grandmother is still shaken up from the close call.

"Just like I said, we don't bother anybody so I don't know who the target was for or what was going on. I really don't know,” Sherry Whitman said.

Police have not yet identified any suspects.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company.

