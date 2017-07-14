Michigan Rep. wants to loosen concealed carry limits

An Upper Peninsula lawmaker wants to make it legal to carry a concealed weapon into gun-free zones including bars, sports arenas and churches.

Under current Michigan law you cannot carry a concealed weapon into gun free zone such as a hospital, a higher education facility, a gambling casino, a day care center, a sports arena and or entertainment center, or into a school.

A Republican lawmaker wants to change the law and basically get rid of gun free zones.

“If you have a FBI background check, you did the training, you got finger prints on file with the FBI and you've got your permit, why in the world are we disarming people that are law abiding citizens?” Rep. Beau Lafave said.

Lafave’s legislation would also permit concealed weapons in a bar if you were not drinking, but he does admit some drunk might use the weapon in a bar.

“I'm sure there's going to be a bad actor out there who gets drunk and uses his pistol. And unfortunately, that happens in Michigan all the time, but no law introduce is going to stop that. So, we need to make sure the law-abiding citizens have an ability to defend themselves wherever they are in public,” he said.

He points to the mass shooting at the Orlando bar as a good reason for his proposal.

“I wish there was somebody there that could have stop that. And if a law-abiding Michigander had been carrying, I think there would have been return fire in the other direction,” Lafave said.

If the law was passed, however, any private entity would have the right to deny entrance to someone with a concealed weapon if they so choose.

