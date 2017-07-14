WATCH: New Jaguar E-PACE revealed with barrel roll stunt

Don’t try this at home.

The new Jaguar E-PACE has set an official Guinness World Record title during its world premiere at ExCeL in London.

Video released from the premier shows the SUV leap into the record books with a 270-degree corkscrew-like barrel roll over a distance of 50 feet. The iconic jump was first made famous by the Bond Film "The Man With The Golden Gun."

Behind the wheel was stunt driver Terry Grant, who has completed stunts on many film sets and holds an impressive 21 Guinness World Record titles. Grant experienced a G-Force of 5.5 during the twist, and required a 160-metre run up to hit the air at the correct speed.

The five-seat, compact SUV packs the design and performance of a Jaguar sports car into a spacious, practical and connected all-wheel-drive vehicle.

The price of the new Jaguar SUV starts at $38,600.

