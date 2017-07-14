Firefighters hurt while battling cottage fire on Mackinac Island - WNEM TV 5

Firefighters hurt while battling cottage fire on Mackinac Island

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WNEM) -

Two firefighters were hurt during a large cottage fire on Mackinac Island.

It happened about 5 p.m. Thursday on Lake Shore Drive, less than a mile from the ferry docks.

The fire chief told our affiliates at 9 and 10 News that firefighters risked their lives fighting the blaze. Two were hurt when the ceiling of the house came crashing down on them.

Fifty firefighters from four different departments responded to the fire, the outlet reported.

Many of them had to take the ferry to get out to the scene. 

