Evening of fun lies ahead at Riverdays festival - WNEM TV 5

Evening of fun lies ahead at Riverdays festival

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

A whole evening of fun lies ahead at the Riverdays festival.

Families can enjoy riverboat rides, a zip line, an art fair and maker's market, and much more.

The fun begins at 5 p.m. Friday at its new location near the Farmer’s Market in downtown Midland.

For a full schedule, click here

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.