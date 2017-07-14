Watch: 1-on-1 with Secretary of State Ruth Johnson

Secretaries of State across the nation are holding the line on releasing detailed voter information requested by the Trump administration.

One of those is Michigan Secretary of State Ruth Johnson.

Johnson said some of what the administration wants is available from several sources, but that Secretaries of State have the most up-to-date information.

Johnson responded to a suggestion about the motive behind the request.

TV5: Coming from the secretaries of state, from all 50 states, is the most efficient way to get this information. You don't think this is a necessarily politically motivated ask.

Johnson: I think if you look at what's happened in America, Obama had a task force on elections, and they said that was one of our biggest problems, that we needed to cross-check. Michigan had the most amount of people that left when we had our great recession.

TV5: And what insight could be gained from this information in that cross-check?

Johnson: We do participate in a cross-check called the Kansas Project, and there's about 30 of us. And about 20 other states participate in a cross-check called Eric through the Pew Center. The Pew Center found one out of eight qualified voter files, uh, one out of eight people on it, had substantial problems with it. So, both administrations knew about it, both were trying to fix it, it is something that needs to be done. It is the foundation of our democracy to have good qualified voter files. You have to know who can vote and who can't. Because every time someone votes that's not supposed to, that's not eligible, they nullify somebody's vote that is an eligible voter in Michigan.

Johnson said in the past six years, officials have removed 1.1 million people from the rolls, 500,000 of whom were dead, and 100,000 who were registered in multiple states.

