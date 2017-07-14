Demolition of historic downtown Saginaw building complete

The demolition of a historic downtown Saginaw building is complete.

Crews began tearing down the building at the corner of Water Street and Genesee last month.

With demolition now complete, the Genesee Avenue Bridge will reopen to all through traffic Friday, July 14 by 4 p.m.

However, as crews continue to work in the area, Water Street between Genesee and Federal will remain closed until further notice.

To some, the six-story building was nothing but any eyesore, but to others it's a Saginaw icon they are sad to see go.

"One problem with Saginaw, since the 60s we've just allowed the people running the city to tear everything up of our downtown down and everything that is historic that used to be here is gone now," said Wesley Banning, Saginaw resident.

The building was empty and abandoned for the better part of 60 years.

