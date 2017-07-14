Lightning strike believed to have sparked police station fire

A lightning strike is believed to have sparked a fire at the Flushing Township Police Department.

It happened on Saturday, July 1, at the building in the 6500 block of Seymour Road.

Chief Brian Fairchild told TV5 he was out of the office when he got the call that a lightning strike had hit nearby and the station was on fire.

Fairchild believes the strike hit some wires, causing damage to the house behind the office, and starting a fire at the station that destroyed a large section of the roof and building.

They were able to rescue almost all the equipment, except for one computer, and all of the evidence, before further damage was done.

For the first week the officers worked out of the City of Flushing station, but the department has now closed off the police department end of the Flushing Township offices and is working in the administrative area.

Chief Fairchild expects the police department to be closed for 120 days or more while crews work to fix all the damage.

