Gratuity-free brewery to open in Saginaw

A new local brewery is hoping to raise the bar for beer.

Oracle Brewing Company will open Friday, July 28th at 3 p.m. The pub will be located at 122 N. Michigan Avenue in Oldtown Saginaw.

“Oracle Brewing has been created to raise the bar for beer, community, culture, and small business. Founded on the beliefs that beer should be appreciated, not expected; examined, not ignored; revered and not feared. Oracle represents the true artisanal spirit that is beer,” according to the pub’s website.

A unique twist to the brewery – keep your tip.

“Oracle is a gratuity-free establishment. We are committed to paying our employees a fair wage, so you pay for your beer and we will cover the rest!” the company said on Facebook.

The pub is also food-friendly.

Guests can snag some delicious takeout from the brewery’s neighbors, including Fralias, Pasong’s Café, and Mac’s, before heading in for a glass of “liquid libations.”

For more information on Oracle Brewery, visit their website here.

