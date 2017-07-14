Award honors Michigan fire chief killed responding to crash

A fire chief who died after he was struck by a vehicle in southwestern Michigan last month is being honored by his fellow chiefs.

The Michigan Association of Fire Chiefs named Comstock Township Chief Edward Switalski the Fire Chief of the Year for the state. They say he was being considered for the award before his death.

The honor was announced at the association's meeting in Petoskey. Comstock Township fire department officials were on hand to accept the honor on his behalf.

The 55-year-old died June 13 after being struck as he responded to another crash on Interstate 94 in Comstock Township, 135 miles west of Detroit.

He worked for more than three decades at Pleasantview Fire District in suburban Chicago before becoming Comstock Township chief in 2013.

