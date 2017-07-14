Local beach closed due to high bacterial levels - WNEM TV 5

Local beach closed due to high bacterial levels

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
CASEVILLE, MI (WNEM) -

A local beach is closed until further notice due to high bacteria levels.

The Huron County Health Department reported the closure at Caseville County Park on Friday, July 14 after water samples found high bacteria levels.

The park is at the north end of Caseville, with beach access just north of the campground.

It’s not clear how long the beach will be closed for.

