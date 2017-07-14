JOB FAIR: Bakery hiring as it expands into full-service restaura - WNEM TV 5

JOB FAIR: Bakery hiring as it expands into full-service restaurant

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: CRUST on Facebook Source: CRUST on Facebook
FENTON, MI (WNEM) -

A Mid-Michigan bakery is looking to hire more employees as it expands into a full-service restaurant. 

CRUST is hosting a job fair on Monday, July 24 and Tuesday, July 25 at 115 W. Shiawassee Avenue in downtown Fenton. 

The bakery is expanding into a full-service restaurant, along with expansions in its bread and pastry kitchens. 

The company has a variety of employment opportunities, including line and prep cooks, dishwashers, hosts, servers, floor managers, and bar staff. Full and part-time positions are available. 

The job fair runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. both days. 

Applications can be found online here.

Those unable to attend the job fair can also send resumes to hr@lunchandbeyond.com 

