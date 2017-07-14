'Thomas the Tank Engine' to visit Crossroads Village

Choo, choo! All aboard!

Thomas the Tank Engine will soon be leaving the Island of Sodor for a short visit at our very own Crossroads Village in Flint.

Children can explore the world of Thomas & Friends from Friday, Aug. 18 through Sunday, Aug. 20 and again from Friday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Aug. 27.

Tickets will sell fast, so grab them while you can! They can be purchased anytime online or at the village ticket booths every Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

