Bay County closes 2 beaches

Bay County closes 2 beaches

BAY COUNTY, MI

The Bay County Health Department has closed two beaches after water quality tests failed to reach state standards.

Water samples taken from South Linwood and Brisette Beaches on July 13 exceeded State of Michigan standards for full body contact.

The beaches will reopen once levels fall back into place.

For more information call the Bay County Health Department at (989) 895-4006. 

Huron County also was forced to close a beach, get the details here.

